28 Years Later: We Interview Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Danny Boyle, Alex Garland and more!

Posted 3 hours ago

This week marks one of the biggest recent events in horror movie history. After twenty-two years, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland make their return to the world they established in their horror hit, 28 Days Later, with the first in a proposed trilogy, 28 Years Later. The movie stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams as a family of survivors in the UK who have come of age in a world overrun by the infected. It co-stars Ralph Fiennes, and has already earned excellent reviews, which is good news as a sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is due in theaters in January. 

To mark the film’s release, we were fortunate enough to sit down with Comer, Taylor-Johnson and Williams to discuss playing the movie’s core family unit, with them giving their two cents on why this genre is so enduringly popular. We also got to pick director Danny Boyle’s brain on the new way he shot the movie, with him using iPhone Pro models to achieve a look comparable to the digital photography of the original, yet on a grand scale (with him using a 2:76:1 aspect ratio). Plus, Alex Garland reveals how imagining a society’s regression is what drew him back into the franchise, with both him and Boyle having famously sat out the first sequel, 28 Weeks Later.

28 Years Later is now playing!

