Interview: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and more talk A Minecraft Movie

I have a confession. I am a bit inexperienced in the world of Minecraft. That made walking into A Minecraft Movie an unexpected ride. And yes, my family had a good time with it. The thing that you cannot deny is the chemistry between Jason Momoa and Jack Black. These two fellas are truly engaging, and they make a charismatic duo. As well, I appreciated what the younger cast brought to it. Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers are terrific. And Danielle Brooks, who plays a woman of many surprises, is a treat.

Warner Brothers had something special planned for the press day. The studio didn’t just rely on the talent sitting in a room with the journalist. Instead, they allowed us to have a bit of fun. It was my first-time zip-lining, which was awesome. And the impressive studio-size Minecraft set was wildly imaginative.

After a great start, the interviews began. First up was the film’s director, Jared Hess, and producer, Torfi Frans Olafsson. The two talked about their take on the Minecraft phenomenon and how they brought such a cast together. Next came Danielle Brooks, who was a bit of a scene-stealer, not an easy feat opposite Black and Momoa.

As fas as the rest of the cast, I truly enjoyed speaking to the younger talent, Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers. Both round out a solid cast game for a little Minecraft madness. They were incredibly sweet and it was fun listening to their experiences.

To finish up the interviews, we spoke with Jason Momoa and Jack Black. The two were having a blast promoting this family comedic adventure. They talked about working with each other, and it was clear that they appreciated the experience. Having spoken to both before, I can say both are terrific separately. Yet together, it made for a really engaging exchange.

A Minecraft Movie opens this Friday at a theatre near you.