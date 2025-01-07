Adrien Brody doesn’t think he’s actually banned from SNL

Despite a controversial Jamaican impersonation on SNL in 2003, Adrien Brody doesn’t know for sure if he’s actually banned.

By
adrien brody snl

“Ladies and gentlemen, Sean Paul.” That’s all Adrien Brody had to say when he hosted Saturday Night Live. Instead, he went full Jamaican, donning a wig, taking on an accent and grooving in a way that nobody expected or wanted. As such, he got a lifetime ban from the show. Or did he? While the moment is undoubtedly one of the more questionable moments to happen on SNL, Adrien Brody isn’t so sure that he is actually banned.

As far as Adrien Brody remembers, his one-time hosting stint on SNL was going well enough, finding the confidence to pitch his faux Jamaican character to the cast and Lorne Michaels. “I think Lorne wasn’t happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to. I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly.” With that sort of confidence, Brody took the stage at Studio 8H and introduced Paul, set to perform “Get Busy.”

The general belief was that the blatant goof had immediately lumped Adrien Brody with the likes of Martin Lawrence, Milton Berle, Steven Seagal, and more with having a lifetime ban from SNL, especially since most don’t realize that Brody did the bit during dress rehearsal. And while Brody hasn’t been on since that May 2003 episode, he’s not convinced he couldn’t pop in again. “But I also have never been invited back on. So I don’t know what to tell you.”

Adrien Brody’s SNL spot has once again gone viral following his Golden Globe win for The Brutalist. And while the infamous moment came after he won the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist, there’s the belief that his shot at another Academy Award might be hindered because he can’t head back to Saturday Night Live as part of the awards circuit. I personally don’t think that Adrien Brody not landing another SNL hosting gig will hurt his chances at another Oscar, as he is now the odds-on favorite. If he does happen to win again, he would join the likes of Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman and Spencer Tracy, although only Brody would have gone two for two.

What do you make of Adrien Brody’s infamous SNL moment 20+ years on? Do you think he will win another Oscar?

Source: Vulture
Tags: ,
icon More Pop Culture
adrien brody snl
Adrien Brody doesn’t think he’s actually banned from SNL
roger pratt
Roger Pratt, Batman and Harry Potter cinematographer, dies
Aubrey Plaza, Jeff Baena
Aubrey Plaza releases statement on death of husband Jeff Baena: “An unimaginable tragedy”
The Fantastic Four and Dracula make their Marvel Rivals debut in the exciting trailer for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls
View All

About the Author

2445 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Adrien Brody News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles