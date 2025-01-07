Adrien Brody doesn’t think he’s actually banned from SNL

“Ladies and gentlemen, Sean Paul.” That’s all Adrien Brody had to say when he hosted Saturday Night Live. Instead, he went full Jamaican, donning a wig, taking on an accent and grooving in a way that nobody expected or wanted. As such, he got a lifetime ban from the show. Or did he? While the moment is undoubtedly one of the more questionable moments to happen on SNL, Adrien Brody isn’t so sure that he is actually banned.

As far as Adrien Brody remembers, his one-time hosting stint on SNL was going well enough, finding the confidence to pitch his faux Jamaican character to the cast and Lorne Michaels. “I think Lorne wasn’t happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to. I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly.” With that sort of confidence, Brody took the stage at Studio 8H and introduced Paul, set to perform “Get Busy.”

The general belief was that the blatant goof had immediately lumped Adrien Brody with the likes of Martin Lawrence, Milton Berle, Steven Seagal, and more with having a lifetime ban from SNL, especially since most don’t realize that Brody did the bit during dress rehearsal. And while Brody hasn’t been on since that May 2003 episode, he’s not convinced he couldn’t pop in again. “But I also have never been invited back on. So I don’t know what to tell you.”

Adrien Brody’s SNL spot has once again gone viral following his Golden Globe win for The Brutalist. And while the infamous moment came after he won the Best Actor Oscar for The Pianist, there’s the belief that his shot at another Academy Award might be hindered because he can’t head back to Saturday Night Live as part of the awards circuit. I personally don’t think that Adrien Brody not landing another SNL hosting gig will hurt his chances at another Oscar, as he is now the odds-on favorite. If he does happen to win again, he would join the likes of Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman and Spencer Tracy, although only Brody would have gone two for two.

What do you make of Adrien Brody’s infamous SNL moment 20+ years on? Do you think he will win another Oscar?