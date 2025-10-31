Movie News

Sam Mendes’ Beatles films gets some swingin’ birds with Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Sawai and Mia-Mckenna Bruce joining the cast

It was previously reported that Saoirse Ronan had joined Sam Mendes’ epic multi-movie music biopic, The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event, as Linda McCartney. The Fab Four is set to be portrayed by Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

Now, Deadline has passed along the news that the bandmates have found their significant others with The White Lotus‘ Aimee Lou Wood, Shōgun‘s Anna Sawai and How to Have Sex‘s Mia McKenna-Bruce now being added to the cast. McKenna-Bruce is slated to play Ringo Starr’s first wife, Maureen Starkey. Wood is on board to portray Pattie Boyd, George Harrison’s first wife, and Sawai will be playing the controversial figure, Yoko Ono.

Mendes stated, “Maureen, Linda, Yoko and Pattie are four fascinating and unique figures in their own right. And I’m thrilled that we’ve managed to persuade four of the most talented women working in film today to join this amazing adventure.”

Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari), Peter Straughan (Conclave), and Jack Thorne (Adolescence) have been tapped to write The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event. It remains unclear whether each writer will be responsible for a separate film or if they will collaborate across all four installments.

Sam Mendes’ production company, Neal Street Productions, has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the movies. This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the members of the Beatles—Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison—have granted the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie. Mendes will direct all four movies, each focusing on a separate band member.

Mendes officially unveiled the cast at CinemaCon earlier this year. He’d been “trying to do a [Beatles] film for years” but ultimately gave up because “the story was too big for one film.” He didn’t think a TV series would work either. “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation,” Mendes said. “I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.“

The Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event will be released in April 2028.

