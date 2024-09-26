Does Alan Tudyk have a role in James Gunn’s Superman?

Alan Tudyk is one of those actors who can do anything, from stone-cold killers to crime-solving aliens to slow-witted roosters, and now he might be joining Superman on the big screen. According to Deadline, Tudyk may have a secret role in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie. Exactly who the actor might be playing is being kept under wraps, but it could be anything, even a voice role.

Tudyk is actually already a part of the new DC Universe. He voices Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos. The rest of the cast of the upcoming animated series includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. The series tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option. Creature Commandos will debut on December 5th on Max.

Frank Grillo is making a live-action appearance in Superman as Rick Flag Sr., so it’s possible Tudyk could also turn up as Doctor Phosphorus.

Related JoBlo Tours Walt Disney Animation Studios for Wish

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “ Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned. ” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Who do you think Alan Tudyk is playing in Superman?