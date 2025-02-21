Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip trailer hits the road for a frenzied family-friendly comedy

Family road trip comedies are rare today, with movies like RV, Vacation, and The Family Plan being all but forgotten when stacked against raunchier takes on hitting the road like The Hangover, Joy Ride, and We’re the Millers. However, some classic set-ups never die, and Disney is here to carry the torch with a trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip.

The family-friendly romp follows a Mexican American family that has recently lost its connection to each other and its roots. The family embarks on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong, keeping the classic storybook character’s bad luck streak alive and well.

Marvin Lemus (Gentefied, Vámonos) directs Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip from a script by Matt Lopez (Race to Witch Mountain, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) and Judith Viorst (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day). The first film in the series, released in 2014, starred Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner as the parents of Alexander, whose day begins with gum stuck in his hair, followed by more calamities. However, he finds little sympathy from his family. He begins to wonder if bad things only happen to him, his mom, dad, brother, and sister – who all live through their own terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

Disney’s trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip finds the Garcia family packing their bags for Mexico City to rediscover their roots. Before they leave, Alexander (Thom Nemer) finds a cursed idol in the attic of the Garcia family home. As things go from bad to worse, the Garcias find themselves cursed by the idol and needing help. Enter Harvey Guillén, who tells them they need to take the idol back to its home to end the madness. As the Garcias encounter one mishap after another, the journey brings them closer than they’ve ever been.

Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Harvey Guillén, Cheech Marin, Cristo Fernández, and Michelle Buteau star in the lighthearted comedy. Disney’s new film promises to keep you laughing as the Garcias navigate their unfortunate circumstances.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip comes to Disney+ on March 28, 2025.