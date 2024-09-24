Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ series Disclaimer gets final trailer before October debut

The world needs to know who Catherine Ravenscroft really is…And we are one step closer to finding out just that, as Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, his first pairing with the streaming service which comes as part of an overall deal he made five years ago.

Building on the teaser we got this summer, this trailer thrusts us into a world of truth, discreditation and secrets. Told in seven chapters, Cuarón’s Disclaimer has the following plot, as per Apple: “Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).” Rounding out the cast is Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and Indira Varma.

Disclaimer marks the first time in 10 years since Alfonso Cuarón has worked on the small screen, with his last effort being NBC sci-fi/drama Believe, which ran for just one season. Even more notably for fans, Cuarón is helming every episode, marking the first time he has directed a project since 2018’s Roma. And if that isn’t enough, our own Alex Maidy gave the series a perfect 10/10 score, declaring that “Disclaimer will rank as not only the best series of 2024 but one of the best television series of all time.”

With all of this, Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer is easily one of our most anticipated series of the year, and fortunately we only have a few more weeks to wait, as it arrives on Apple TV+ on October 11th. Following the drop of two episodes on that date, the remainder of the show will release every Friday after, concluding on November 15th.

