Alfonso Cuarón’s return to TV, Disclaimer, gets first teaser

It has been a decade since Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has explored television, but this year he will be leading the Apple TV+ miniseries Disclaimer. Now, years after first being announced, we have the teaser trailer for the project ahead of its October 11th premiere on the streaming service.

As we hear in the teaser for Disclaimer, Cate Blanchett’s character explains, “Beware of narrative and form. Their power can bring us closer to the truth,” before explaining just how they can be used against us. With striking visuals and music, this looks like yet another terrific entry from Apple TV+, who — like so much of their other programming — may not do a lot of advertising on but could end up being a critical favorite.

As per Apple, Disclaimer has the following plot: “Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee).”

Obviously Blanchett is a catch in any medium but it’s also incredible to see Kevin Kline doing anything, as that dude is an absolute treasure and is seen far too little. Also on that front, Kodi Smit-McPhee also hasn’t been delivering much since his Academy Award-nominated supporting turn in 2021’s The Power of the Dog. The cast also features Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) and Louis Partridge (Pistol) also star.

Alfonso Cuarón is certainly no stranger to popular streaming services, having worked with Netflix on 2018’s Roma, which earned him his second Best Director win, with the film also taking home Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography. In addition to those, it also earned another seven nods. While there’s no direct correlation between streaming and major awards, with such prestige going on with Disclaimer, Cuarón and Apple could see themselves in the Emmy discussion if there is a strong enough campaign.

