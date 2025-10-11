Alien Earth Season 2: Everything We Know About The Next Chapter of Noah Hawley’s Prequel Series

What Do We Know About the second season of the hit FX series Alien Earth? More than you may think. The prequel expansion series of the Alien franchise concluded its acclaimed first season with fans clamoring for a follow-up. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and take a look at what is coming up in the sophomore run of Alien Earth.

Alien Earth will take priority over future seasons of Fargo.

The first season of Alien Earth received an overwhelmingly positive critical response, with ratings consistently ranking in the top ten of all series on linear and streaming platforms during its initial release. With Alien serving as a significant piece of IP for Disney, it should come as no surprise that the success of Alien Earth means we will get more of the show. FX chairman John Landgraf even said that the goal would be to have Hawley put this project at the top of his list for the near future. Landgraf told Variety in 2024, “We’re pretty bullish on Alien: Earth. And we’ve told him that, assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo.”

Season One left the door open for more.

The core concept of Alien Earth introduced the new Hybrids (humans implanted into cybernetic bodies) and the arrival of Xenomorphs, along with other dangerous aliens, to Earth. The first season saw Wendy and her Hybrid siblings revolt against Boy Kavalier and the Prodigy corporation. The end of the first season saw Weyland-Yutani forces headed towards Prodigy to reclaim their alien specimens and possibly capture the Hybrids as well. In an interesting twist, Wendy has harnessed control over the Xenomorphs, a first for the franchise, but there is no telling how long she will be able to keep them docile before they revert to their wild instincts. There is also the creepy alien known as The Eye, who has taken over Arthur’s body and will serve as another antagonist in season two.

Noah Hawley knows where the story will go next.

The showrunner and creator of FX series Fargo and Legion has become a go-to talent for shepherding unique programming. He is also known to take his time with some significant gaps between seasons of Fargo. He also limited the run of Legion in the service of the story rather than stretching it too long. That being said, Hawley has spent a considerable amount of time developing the story of Alien Earth and knows where Wendy and the Lost Boys will go next. In an interview, Hawley said, “I mean, I think that I have a destination in mind story-wise, which allows me to know what the story is I’m telling, what it means. And I don’t know how long it will take to get there, but I do have a sense of where we will go in success. And you know, the question becomes: how streamlined can we make the process so that you’re not waiting for three, or four, or five years for more?”

Sydney Chandler and the main cast will likely return.

While some characters did not survive the Xenomorph threat in the first season, most of the surviving cast are expected to return for season two. Star Sydney Chandler is a lock to reprise her role as Wendy, with Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, and Samuel Blenkin likely to return as well. Timothy Olyphant is open to returning as Kirsh but stated he would need a refresher on his robotic character if he gets the call. Many supporting players with minor roles could see their characters expanded for a second season. However, given Hawley’s tendency to introduce new characters and complexities to his projects, we could expect a significant change in the ensemble.

Season 2 may begin connecting to 1979’s Alien.

With the first season set in 2120, the story is only two years away from the events chronicled in Ridley Scott’s original film. Hawley intentionally kept his series away from the Sigourney Weaver classic, but the time may be arriving to connect the two parts of the franchise. Hawley said in an interview that “I think there are bridges that you cross right when you come to them. A big part of the world-building and the act of creation on these first eight episodes was to build something coherent to itself, that worked within the construct of… the first two movies. In season 2 and beyond, then we really need to dig down and start to think about how these two stories are going to cohere together in the long term.”

When will we see it?

With the finale of the first season airing in September 2025 and no official greenlight given for season two, we likely have a bit of a wait on our hands. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the first season, and then the 2023 strikes occurred, with the season halted early in production on the first episode, back in August 2023. When it finally resumed production in April 2024, they wrapped the season within just three months. Due to the heavy post-production required for the special effects-heavy series, Alien Earth would need to have its writing locked in and production ramped up by mid-2026 to come close to a release in 2027.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about season two of Alien Earth and all your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of Alien Earth?