Alien: Earth – Xenomorphs revealed in new teaser and poster

In space, no one can hear you scream. But on Earth? We’re going to find out, as Alien: Earth is landing on Hulu/Disney+ this year. And to amp up the excitement, we have a new teaser and key art.

Here is the synopsis of Alien: Earth: “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series “Alien: Earth” from creator Noah Hawley…“Alien: Earth” is set in 2120 when five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow.”

The studio has dropped a few teasers and clips here and there, but there really isn’t a whole lot of extensive promotion going on. Considering the Alien series is on the upswing after the reception of last year’s Alien: Romulus, it’s surprising that this show — which marks the first live-action one in the franchise — isn’t getting more hype. And while it’s great to see clips like this one (dubbed “Crate”), what we really need is a full trailer. A release date couldn’t hurt, either…

Regardless of how we view the marketing for Alien: Earth, I’m still excited to check out the show, and, really, all Alien fans will likely have an interest, especially if they want to see the franchise progress. That it’s set just a couple of years before the events of the first Alien movie might lay the foundation for some cool easter eggs.

The first season of Alien: Earth will consist of eight episodes, all of which are written exclusively or partly by series creator Noah Hawley (Fargo, Bones). No directors have been formally announced at this time but considering Hawley has only directed six episodes of Fargo throughout its run, we might expect he’ll take on an episode or two and hand off duties to others. The cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Samuel Blenkin, and more.

Are you going to check out Alien: Earth? What do you want to see the show expand on in the Alien universe?