American Psycho: Deconstructing Patrick Bateman

Patrick Bateman is one of modern cinema’s most interesting and deconstructible characters. Between his unsettling speech pattern, his false smile, and his dead, cold eyes- There is certainly a lot to unpack. Specifically, the scene in American Psycho where Bateman and his peers are showing off to each other in a board room. Otherwise known as the iconic business card scene. In the scene, most of the character’s ethos can be seen through his behavior and inner monologue. When Patrick shows his friends his new business card, we see each of them present their own cards one by one, with each one seemingly being the exact same, but the dialogue and reactions to them tell us a different story.

The movie (and novel that the movie is based on) is clearly a satire meant to poke fun at the stockbroker elitist lifestyle that was common in the 1980s. The idea is that all of these upper-class stockbrokers are the exact same- constantly in competition with each other, judging themselves and their peers on the cost of their ties, the quality of their haircuts, and the sleekness of their business cards. This scene really lays it on thick with every person in the scene wearing the same pair of Oliver Peoples’ glasses and wearing the same brand of suit. Consider this because each actor (including Christian Bale, Jared Leto, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, and Bill Sage) has a similar aesthetic with similar features.

It’s been said that Bale based some of his physical expressions on an interview he saw with Tom Cruise that Bale stated had a coldness to it that was quite scary. I think we can all agree that Bateman’s smile certainly doesn’t look like he’s happy- but more like he’s plotting. It is VERY scary. Bateman continues to show his true character in the way he physically becomes sweaty and flush when he sees the final business card. All the while, he’s playing the narration completely straight to sell the idea that this guy’s entire day has been ruined by a business card with a slightly sharper design. Now, the only way any of this really works is if each character (but especially Bale’s character) plays it as a serious conflict- despite the petty and obviously ridiculous reality of it.

The entire film is packed with in-jokes and tongue-in-cheek digs at hustle culture, but for our money, this scene best symbolizes what Brett Easton Ellis was trying to do with his story. So, check out today’s episode of Scene Breakdown on our YouTube channel. We watched the scene and discussed some of the dirty details that went into creating such an iconic moment in modern movies.