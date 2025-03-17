Andor creator scraps releasing scripts from the Star Wars series due to AI fears: “Why help the f***ing robots”

Tony Gilroy wanted to release a book of scripts from Andor season 1, but fears of it being used to train AI has led him to scrap it.

After the first season of Andor finished airing on Disney+, creator Tony Gilroy discussed releasing a book of scripts from the Star Wars series. Well, it doesn’t sound like it’s happening. Gilroy recently told Collider that he’s afraid the Andor scripts could be used to train AI, and he’d like to avoid that.

“ I wanted to do it. We put it together. It’s really cool. I’ve seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we’re not, ” Gilroy said. “ In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk. I mean, terribly sadly, it’s just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the f***ing robots anymore than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses. “

While it’s a shame that the rise of AI has scrapped Gilroy’s plans for his book of Andor scripts, we still have the highly anticipated release of the second season to look forward to.

Andor season 2 takes place “ as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound. ” As the new season takes us closer to the events of Rogue One, we will see the return of a few more characters from that film, including Ben Mendelsohn as Imperial Director Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO. Some fans have even wondered if Peter Cushing could be digitally resurrected as Grand Moff Tarkin once again.

Andor star Diego Luna has said we’ll finally find out how Cassian became buddies with the former Imperial droid. “ From an audience perspective, they’ve probably made their own story about how Cassian and K-2 got to work together, ” Luna said. “ It tells you a lot about Cassian that his best friend is a droid. And a droid he had to reprogramme. But how did that actually happen and who was he before? Those questions are going to be answered. “

The second season of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on April 22nd.