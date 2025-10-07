Anemone: Sean Bean on acting with Daniel Day-Lewis + Ronan on directing his father!

Daniel Day-Lewis has long been one of the most accomplished actors working in cinema. His astounding performances in My Left Foot, The Last of the Mohicans, and There Will Be Blood have been the stuff of legends. And with his recent retirement, fans of his weren’t sure what would bring him back. After all, Daniel Day-Lewis is widely regarded as one of the great method actors, so in order to be back in front of the camera he’d once again have to dig deep in order to deliver a performance that lives up to his classic work. Of course, it helps if you are collaborating with family. In the new feature Anemone, Daniel and his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, worked together on a screenplay to bring him back to the big screen. And yes, the two present a very bold and impressively photographed feature, with two impressive performances from Daniel, as well as Sean Bean, who portrays his brother.

Recently, I spoke with writer/director Ronan Day-Lewis and Anemone co-star Sean Bean about their latest. Considering Ronan’s young age, he has made a decidedly mature feature. He opened up about working with his father on the script and bringing this intimate story, yet gorgeous images, to life. It will be exciting to see what’s next from the new filmmaker. And as for Sean Bean, the fantastic performer opened up about his close relationship working with Daniel.

Not surprisingly, Mr. Bean and Mr. Day-Lewis offer big and bold performances, both likely to be remembered come Oscar season.