Anime Films We’re Excited For in 2026

Steve

It’s a given that anime has been vastly popular in many parts of the world for decades. Still, in 2025, the genre made a significant splash at the box office, thanks to films like Ne Zha 2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and more. The return on investment for each caused industry analysts to take anime more seriously at a time when perceived blockbusters sometimes fail, sending studios and filmmakers into a tailspin. While trying to read the Hollywood tea leaves often feels like a fruitless endeavor, it’s become imperative not to underestimate the power of anime, which is something I’ve been saying for all my 15 years at JoBlo.

Thankfully, we’re making an effort to give anime (and animation in general) a brighter spotlight in the new year, from our Top 5 Animated Films of the Year video series to articles like this one, where we highlight 2026 anime releases we’re looking forward to. Let’s kick off the new year by bringing some of our most anticipated anime features to the stage, shall we?

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise

Who doesn’t love a Japanese animated comedy with a splash of horror? When Takafumi Ushida and Takeru Satō join forces behind the camera, with chief direction by Kōnosuke Uda, you know you’re in for a wild ride. Combine that talent with the production team at MAPPA, the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, and there’s no telling how extreme things will get.

Zombie Land Saga is a mix of militaristic magical girl anime with KPop Demon Hunter idol glitz and glam, Voltron vibes, and off-the-wall action that gets your blood pumping into overdrive. The visual presentation never ceases to embrace all the colors of the rainbow, while the soundtrack keeps you locked onto the explosive drama from beginning to end.

Here’s the official synopsis for Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise:

Zombies × Idols × Saga — Seriously!? What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!? Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga’s local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA.” With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. And now, their stage expands to the movie theater – everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise opens in theaters on January 19.

Whoever Steals This Book

There’s nothing quite like anime with a touch of whimsy. Based on a fantasy mystery novel by Nowaki Fukamidori, Whoever Steals This Book is a stunning escape into an unpredictable world of imagination, story, and wonder. With similar vibes to Yoshiyuki Momose’s The Imaginary, the upcoming epic from director Daisei Fukuoka, based on a screenplay by Yasuhiro Nakanishi, could become one of the year’s breakout anime hits. The film promises adventure through enigmatic worlds, curious characters, and non-stop action and wonder that are guaranteed to dazzle your senses.

Here’s a synopsis for Whoever Steals This Book, courtesy of AnimeNewsNetwork:

Mifuyu is a high school student living with a large collection of books left by her great-grandfather—the vast library known as Mikura Hall. Although her father is the current caretaker, Mifuyu herself doesn’t share her family’s passion for literature. But when several books are stolen from the library, triggering an ancient curse, the town is transformed according to the various stories—and the only way to put things right is for Mifuyu to catch the thief. With the help of a mysterious girl named Mashiro, Mifuyu sets out on an adventure through the different story worlds.

An official North American release date for Whoever Steals This Book is not yet known.

ChaO

In addition to taking us on grand adventures through impossible worlds, anime can also teach us valuable lessons, whether about society, relationships, or differences in opinions or hearts. Later this year, director Yasuhiro Aoki’s ChaO, based on a screenplay by Saku Konohana, could bridge the gap for North American audiences when the film arrives in theaters. ChaO is extraordinarily colorful, effortlessly cheerful, imaginative, and strange in all the ways that make anime a unique delivery system for spectacular stories that go beyond most blockbuster animations from Disney and similar studios.

Here’s a synopsis for ChaO, courtesy of AnimeNewsNetwork:

In a near-future world where humans and mermen coexist, Stephen, a shipping engineer in Shanghai, develops a propeller called Air Jet that is harmless to marine life to promote peace between the two races. When Chao, a mermaid princess, pushes Stephen to marry her, their two worlds collide. As they struggle with their cultural differences, a tragic accident creates a bigger strain on their relationship.

An official North American release date for ChaO is currently unknown.

All You Need Is Kill

Coincidentally, I had the pleasure of watching All You Need Is Kill earlier this week. Ken’ichirô Akimoto and Yukinori Nakamura’s animated adaptation of the original story by Japanese author Hiroshi Sakurazaka is nothing short of incredible, with Sakurazaka’s relentlessly action-packed tale of survival and searching for meaning in chaos delighting me at every turn. You can read my full review here, but suffice it to say that All You Need Is Kill is a stunning display of sights and sounds, with an emotional core that cuts to the quick of what it feels like when the world rests squarely upon your shoulders. This animated film will cause your senses to explode as you experience Rita’s every loss, and bask in the satisfaction and wonder of her every small victory.

Here’s a synopsis for All You Need Is Kill, courtesy of AnimeNewsNetwork:

After an unidentified plant from outer space invasion, Rita finds herself trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over again. With each loop, she learns. She fights. Her memories and experiences sharpen her skills, turning her into a formidable warrior. Yet, the endless cycle of death and solitude begins to wear her down. Then, she meets Keiji. “I’ve been repeating this day too,” he says. Two lost souls, trapped in an endless war.

All You Need Is Kill arrives in North American theaters on January 16, 2026, courtesy of GKIDS.

Scarlet

By far, our most anticipated anime film of 2026 (so far) is Mamoru Hosoda’s Scarlet. Hosoda, the mad genius behind my favorite anime film of all time, Summer Wars, is also the visionary behind such animated marvels as Belle, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. Each of Hosoda’s films offers something unique and touching to the anime genre, with his stories and characters going above and beyond to resonate in our hearts and minds, rendering us speechless at several of his outstanding features. Scarlet is Hosoda’s latest animated film since 2021’s Belle, giving us four years to climb walls in anticipation of his next opus.

Here’s the official synopsis for Scarlet:

From visionary filmmaker Hosoda comes a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about Scarlet, a medieval-era, sword-fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the Otherworld that exists somewhere between life and death, she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but also shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father’s killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?

The North American release date for Mamoru Hosoda’s anime film Scarlet is February 6, 2026, for an exclusive IMAX run, followed by a wider theatrical release with dubbed and subtitled versions on February 13, 2026, after a prior late 2025 Japanese release.

Of course, this is only the tip of the iceberg of what anime has to offer in 2026. There are still plenty of announcements, TV series, films, and surprises waiting in the shadows, ready to pounce whenever we think the coast is clear. We’ll keep an eye out for more exciting developments, but in the meantime, let us know what anime you’re looking forward to in the new year in the comments section below.