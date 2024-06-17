Armie Hammer “grateful” for what came of abuse, cannibalism allegations

Perhaps no other celebrity has had a stranger fall in recent memory than Armie Hammer. Hey, when cannibalism is in the headlines, that’s going to catch an eye. When multiple women began coming forward with abuse allegations in 2021, that was pretty much it for the actor despite not being formally charged. Topped with a claim that he had a desire to gnaw on human flesh and that’s not necessarily a dude you want to work with, lest you end up on the craft service table. But Hammer continues to deny such claims, although he does say such talk ultimately helped him change.

Speaking on the Painful Lessons podcast (via Deadline), Armie Hammer stated, “People called me a cannibal. Like I ate people! What???? You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people!” He added, “It was an ego death, a career death. A neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed off [everything].”

But Armie Hammer has plans to move forward, having found duel in all of the allegations, the force of which he once said made him consider suicide. “Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it…I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me I didn’t feel good I never felt satisfied I never had enough I never was in a place where I was happy with myself where I had self-esteem. I never knew how to give myself love. I never knew how to give myself self-validation but I had this job where I was able to get it from so many people that I never had to learn how to give it to myself.”

Armie Hammer’s most recent movie was 2022’s Death on the Nile, which had finished filming before the abuse allegations came out. But Hammer admits he knows his career in Hollywood may never recover and so is working on a screenplay within what he calls his “own sandbox.”

Do you see Armie Hammer ever recovering from the allegations or is he permanently out of the business in a meaningful way? Give us your thoughts below.