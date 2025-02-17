Armie Hammer says cannibalism comments were in good fun

Hollywood can be an oddly forgiving place. But when it comes to cannibalism, that just might be too taboo. Even though Armie Hammer is trying to stage his comeback and he claims to be getting offer after offer, it’s going to be a tough journey back that will require some thick skin. As for the cannibalism comments themselves, Armie Hammer just thought they were fun.

As Armie Hammer recently said on The Louis Theroux Podcast (via Vanity Fair), the infamous text messages where he claimed to love cannibalism came from a place buried in humor. “It’s fun to ruffle feathers and it’s fun to push the envelope little by little. Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No. There was never really anything that I wanted. Was it fun to joke about if I was stoned or drunk or like laughing as I was typing these messages? Sure.” At this point, I can’t help but be reminded of the joke about the cannibals eating a clown, where one turns to the other and asks, “Does this taste funny to you?”

But it wasn’t just cannibalism that put Arnie Hammer on the chopping block; it was also the accusations of assault and abuse. To these claims, Hammer says it was just “people wanting attention, people wanting to be a part of a community. They get a lot of attention, they get a lot of support.” Even still, Hammer does admit he was both an “asshole” and a “dick”, which he can’t help but point out is not a crime.

Maybe teaming with Uwe Boll isn’t the greatest career move (even if you weren’t accused of cannibalism) but Armie Hammer has to restart somewhere. And while his days as a Hollywood leading man are no doubt over, considering he was never indicted on any charges, certainly many will think he deserves another chance…although it doesn’t seem like any of his recent comments are going to do a whole lot in making him seem remorseful.

What’s the extent that you see Armie Hammer recovering from the cannibalism accusations? Give us your predictions for the future of his career below.