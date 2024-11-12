Avatar: Fire and Ash concept art teases future of Pandora

Concept art for James Cameron’s third Avatar movie, Fire and Ash, was revealed at this year’s D23; the film is due out next December.

December 2025 may feel like an eternity away, but with just over a year out, you know we’re going to be getting all sorts of news and teases for one of the most anticipated films of next year: James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in Brazil comes some concept art that gives us an idea of what we can expect.

Some of the highlights of this year’s D23 Expo included trailers for MCU films like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts. But we all know that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be the one that dazzles us all the most next year. So at this point, really anything related to the film will be much welcome. You can check out some of the revealed artwork below:

Illustrated by Dylan Cole

Illustrated by Steve Messing

Not surprisingly, the work is stunning looking, and considering just how much commitment James Cameron gives to these films (and pretty much everything else he wants to involve himself in), we know we’re in for a visual feast and probably yet another Best Visual Effects win at the Oscars to go with the series’ other two. That we won’t have the excruciatingly long wait between films that we did with the first Avatar and 2022’s The Way of Water only helps in our anticipation.

Illustrated by Steve Messing

Illustrated by Zachary Berger

As for the very George R.R. Martin-sounding title of Fire and Ash, James Cameron noted just why it’s key to the film and development of his world. “It took a long time to come up with a title that I felt resonated with what’s in the film. I don’t think I could say too much about it until you actually see the film and you see what it means, but if you think of fire as hatred, anger, violence, that sort of thing, and ash is the aftermath. So what’s the aftermath? Grief, loss, right? And then what does that cause in the future? More violence, more anger, more hatred. It’s a vicious cycle. So that’s the thinking.”

You can check out more of the concept art for Avatar: Fire and Ash on the official D23 X page. The film comes out on December 19th, 2025.

What do you think of the art for Avatar: Fire and Ash? Where does it rank on your list of most anticipated films of 2025?