Awesome Art: Disney with Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Lilo & Stitch, The Lion King, Peter Pan, Snow White

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Aladdin by Matt Taylor

Beauty and the Beast by Derek Payne

Dumbo by Adam Stothard

The Jungle Book by Tom Whalen

Lilo & Stitch by Daniel Arriaga

The Lion King by Nicolas Alejandro Barbera

Peter Pan by Rico Jr

Robin Hood by Juan Ramos

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs by George Caltsoudas

The Sword in the Stone by Martin Ansin