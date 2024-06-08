Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien, A Clockwork Orange, Deadpool & Wolverine, Furiosa

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien by André Barnett

The Batman Who Laughs by Jonathan Edward Mills

The Birds by Jenny Brewer

Breaking Bad by Nuno Fernandes

Cereal Mascots by Steve Chesworth

A Clockwork Orange by Salvador Pombo

Deadpool and Wolverine by Kevin Power

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga by Huan Do

Police Story by Poochamin

Sailor Moon by Danmakuman

