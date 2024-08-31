Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Anchorman, Avatar, Batman, Longlegs, Scarface

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy by Maxthor Woo
Avatar: The Way of Water by Wolfgang LeBlanc
Batman by Edward Pun
Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas by Taylor Blue
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Thomas Kirkeberg
Longlegs by Huan Do
Megan by Jaime Ventura
The Mighty Ducks by Kyle Fast
Scarface by Emmshin
Sonic The Hedgehog by Flavio Luccisano
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE