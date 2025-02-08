Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Heart Eyes, Oceans Eleven, The Substance, Spider-Man, The X-Files

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Daredevil: Born Again by Marlon Diniz

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind by Salvador Pombo

Heart Eyes by Bob Bob

Lady Snowblood by Alicia Berbenick

Ocean’s Eleven by Aurelio Lorenzo

Reservoir Dogs by Alessandro Montalto

The Substance by Graham Corcoran

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory by Morgan Girvin

The X-Files by Walker Wyn

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man by Quentin Marroule

