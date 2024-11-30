Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Hulk, Nosferatu, Pulp Fiction, Star Wars, Videodrome

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Akira by Wagner Diesel

An American Werewolf in London by Huan Do

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Royalston

The Hulk by Patrick Brown

Inside Llewyn Davis by Neil Davies

Kiki’s Delivery Service by Yuumei

Nosferatu by Joseph K. Roman

Pulp Fiction by Nuno Sarnadas

Star Wars by Madeline Boni Fleur

Videodrome by Jared Boyer