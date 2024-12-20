Bananas: Oscar Isaac & Ana De Armas to star in David O. Russell series for Apple TV+

Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas to star in Bananas, an Apple TV+ drama series from director David O. Russell.

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ has scooped up the rights to Bananas, a drama series from David O. Russell set to star Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas. The project was the subject of a heated bidding war, but Apple took home the prize.

Russell is attached to direct the series from a script by Carolina Paiz (Narcos). Unfortunately, the plot is being kept under wraps, so that’s all we know about it. Russell will also executive produce alongside Isaac, de Armas, and Paiz.

Nicolas Cage to play John Madden in sports drama from David O. Russell

In addition to Bananas, Russell has plenty of other projects on his slate, including a John Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage as the iconic football broadcaster. “Nicolas Cage, one of our greatest and most original actors, will portray the best of the American spirit of originality, fun, and determination in which anything is possible as beloved national legend John Madden,” said O. Russell in a statement. “Together with the ferocious style, focus, and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s.

John Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978 and led the team to eight playoff appearances, seven division titles, seven AFL/AFC Championship Game appearances, and the Raiders’ first Super Bowl title. After announcing his retirement due to medical issues and burnout, he became a commentator on NFL games for thirty years. He also lent his name, voice, and creative input to the John Madden Football series from Electronic Arts. The series has become one of the biggest video game franchises of all time and has released annual installments since 1990.

Oscar Isaac will next be seen playing Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein movie. The film boasts an all-star cast that includes Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s monster. It will debut on Netflix in 2025.

As for Ana de Armas, she stars in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. The film includes appearances from several members of the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, Anjelica Huston as the Director, and Keanu Reeves as John Wick. Ballerina is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

