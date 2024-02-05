Barbenheimer dominates the Grammys with soundtrack wins; Taylor Swift announces new album

Barbie took home a Grammy for its soundtrack album, while Oppenheimer nabbed an award for its score. But, it was Taylor Swift who made the biggest splash.

It’s Taylor Swift’s world now, and we’re all just living in it. Just when you thought 2023 was safely in the books as the official year of Taylor Swift, news comes from the star herself that she’s got a new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” coming out on April 19. She announced the release while accepting her 13th Grammy to date, saying, “I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the fans’ passion. So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go post the cover right now. Thank you. I love you!”

Indeed, 2024 is going to be another big one for Swifties. But what else was 2023 all about? Barbenheimer, of course, and the box office phenomenon did not leave the Grammy’s empty-handed. Barbie won an award for its soundtrack and “best song written for visual media” for Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell’s “What Was I Made For.” Meanwhile, Ludwig Göransson won a score Grammy for Oppenheimer, while John Williams took home his 26th (!) Grammy for his track off the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack, “Helena’s Theme.”

All this bodes well for Oppenheimer winning for its score at the Academy Awards, which would mark Göransson’s second Oscar following his win for Black Panther – if he wins (essentially a lock).

Check back in the am for a list of all the Grammy winners.