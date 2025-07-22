Joe Eszterhas teases “demonic element” of his upcoming Basic Instinct reboot

It was announced just last week that Joe Eszterhas had signed a multi-million dollar deal to write a reboot of Basic Instinct. At the time, it was unclear what the reboot would look like, but the 80-year-old writer has spilled a few details while speaking with The Wrap, including teasing a “ demonic element ” of the project.

“ I can’t talk very much about the storyline at this point because much of it isn’t formed yet. It begins in 2025. The Catherine Trammel character I will write and I hope Sharon [Stone] agrees to do the picture because I thought she was brilliant the first time out, ” Eszterhas said. “ In my reboot she is not the star of the picture but she is the main co-star of the picture. It’s about the serial killers. It’s about copycats. There’s a demonic element to it that I think will be spooky. “

Whether this “demonic element” is genuinely supernatural or something more grounded has yet to be determined, but it would add an interesting twist to the story.

The initial report stated that the reboot would be “anti-woke,” and Eszterhas explained what he meant by that. “ It means that dialogue-wise she will be open about her sexuality, character-wise she will be raunchy at times, funny, iconoclastic and all of those things, ” he said. “ In terms of the woke culture, I think that there is a segment of the population that’s had it with woke culture. But then there’s also a huge segment that hasn’t. I don’t believe in woke and I don’t believe in being politically correct because I think it’s not the truth, and I like the truth spoken. “

As for how the work is going, Eszterhas said he expects to get a draft of the script out in three months or less. He’s making quite the payday for doing so, especially for someone who hasn’t had anything produced for quite some time. He signed a $4 million deal to write the Basic Instinct reboot for Scott Stuber’s United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal commits Amazon to paying $2 million against a possible $4 million if the project gets made.

The original Basic Instinct movie was directed by Paul Verhoeven and released in 1992. It starred Michael Douglas as a detective investigating a brutal murder that leads him into a dangerous game of seduction with prime suspect Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a manipulative crime novelist who may or may not have committed the murder.