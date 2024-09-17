Baz Luhrmann set to tackle the epic saga of Joan of Arc for his next movie

Baz Luhrmann is set to tackle the story of Joan of Arc as his next project. Titled Jehanne d’Arc, the film will tell the epic tale of Joan of Arc, a teenager who claimed to be acting under divine guidance as she helped lead France to victory during the siege of Orléans. She stood by Charles VII during his coronation of the King of France but was later captured and handed over to the English. They put her on trial for heresy, and she was ultimately burned at the stake at the young age of nineteen.

Deadline reports that Luhrmann is in the midst of his creative process now, with a casting breakdown set to go out today. The project is looking for a young woman to star in “ The ultimate teenage girl coming of age story, set in the Hundred Years’ War. ” There have been plenty of adaptations of Joan of Arc’s story going back over 100 years, but Luhrmann is sure to add his distinctive visual flair to the project, which could make this something to behold. Some of the more notable adaptations include Victor Fleming’s 1948 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Luc Besson’s 1999 movie starring Milla Jovovich.

Luhrmann was previously attached to develop the English-language adaptation of the Russian novel The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov. The story finds the Devil and his entourage visiting the Soviet Union and includes elements of religion, satire, comedy, and the supernatural. Luhrmann stepped away from the project earlier this year, reportedly due to concerns over the book rights.