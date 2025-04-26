Ben Affleck shares funny stories from the set of Field of Dreams

Here’s a fun fact about Field of Dreams that “goes the distance”: Boston brothers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were extras in the Fenway Park scene. If you didn’t know that, it’s either because they’re hard to spot or John Mulaney left it out of his recap…Regardless, it’s a memory that Ben Affleck will never forget – and one that Matt Damon will remember wrong.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via EW), Affleck said that one of his favorite moments from being on the set of Field of Dreams was seeing star/avid baseball fan Kevin Costner hit a homerun at Fenway. However, Damon remembered it a bit differently, with Affleck adding, “Twenty years later, I was looking through an interview of Matt. And then I see him in this interview say, ‘Yeah I took batting practice at Fenway Park, and I hit the ball off the Green Monster.’ I was like, ‘Matt, are you remembering yourself as Kevin Costner?’”

As for whether or not the budding stars – who were still a few years away from starting to break out with School Ties – left any impression on the star, they highly doubt it, with Affleck insisting there’s no way Costner remembered them. “We were, like, just annoying — you know what I mean? — and there were a lot of people there. It’s sweet of him to say that, but I’m pretty sure he remembers, like, the actors with lines…We were, you know, serious actors from a very young age, and so, we got to know the local casting person in Boston, who would cast when a movie came to town. Like Field of Dreams, you know, they needed extras, and so we would go do extra work, because we wanted to be actors.”

Ben Affleck would return to Fenway Park many times, not just as a fan but a director and active participant. Of course, a key plot point of Affleck’s The Town revolves around a heist at the famed ballpark, while he would also be invited to throw out the first pitch of a 2003 game. Damon would do the same last season, while he narrated a documentary on the Red Sox stadium to honor its 100th anniversary.

Field of Dreams ended up being nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.