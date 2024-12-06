Bill Murray admits he uses Road House to harass longtime friend Mitch Glazer

Bill Murray would call up Mitch Glazer any time Road House was on to remind him that his wife has a sexy scene with Patrick Swayze.

It’s just part of the “bro code” to tell your buddy if you see their wife cheating on them – especially if the dude is a hunk. And that’s just the kind of guy Bill Murray is, although it’s probably expected that it’s tongue-in-cheek and meant to rib a friend over one famous Road House scene.

Bill Murray is just about one of the most unpredictable guys out there, but one thing that Mitch Glazer (a longtime friend who also co-wrote a small handful of Murray’s movies, including Scrooged) can always anticipate is a phone call any time Road House is on. That’s because Glazer’s wife, Kelly Lynch, plays the love interest to Patrick Swayze. Murray has told his tale of harassing Glazer many times before, but the Kelce brothers couldn’t help but ask him about it on their New Heights podcast.

Recounting in dramatic fashion his “diabolical” move with Road House, Bill Murray said, “One of the hardest things I ever had to do was to call a friend and – at a late hour; I mean very, very late – …and not without some back and forth: Should I? Shouldn’t I?…And as a friend, I did not identify myself. And I just said, ‘Hey, as a friend, I think you should probably turn on TBS right now because that son of a bitch Patrick Swayze slammin’ it to your wife up against a brick wall.” He added, “Swayze, may he rest in peace, did a lot of wonderful things, a beloved guy, but that was wrong what he did.”

Considering how many times Road House has played on TBS, we can’t imagine the damage to Mitch Glazer’s psyche Bill Murray has inflicted. We have to assume that at one point Glazer started checking the week’s listings and made a habit of putting his phone on Do Not Disturb.

Other than Scrooged, Mitch Glazer helped Bill Murray get back into the Christmas spirit – as much as he can, that is – with his Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas. But to show he’s still tight with the whole family, Kelly Lynch even had a brief cameo in Murray’s On the Rocks.

