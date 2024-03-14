Black Rabbit: Jason Bateman, Jude Law limited series gets series order at Netflix

Jason Bateman and Jude Law will star in Black Rabbit, a limited series which has been given the official green-light by Netflix.

Deadline reports that Jude Law and Jason Bateman are set to star in Black Rabbit, a limited series for Netflix created by Zack Baylin (King Richard) and Kate Susman (The Order).

The official description for Black Rabbit reads: “ When the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) allows his turbulent brother (Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalated dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built. ” In addition to Law and Bateman, the one-hour drama will also star Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire), Amaka Okafor (Bodies), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London), and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession).

Jason Bateman will also direct the first two episodes of Black Rabbit, as well as executive produce with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Pictures. Law will also executive produce with Ben Jackson for Riff Raff Entertainment, along with Zach Baylin and Kate Susman for Youngblood Pictures. Zac Frognowski, Justin Levy, David Bernon, and Andrew Hinderaker are also on board as executive producers, with Hinderaker serving as co-showrunner with Baylin and Susman.

Black Rabbit will serve as Bateman’s small-screen follow-up to Ozark, the critically acclaimed Netflix crime drama which followed a married couple who move to the Lake of the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. Bateman has been enjoying a fruitful relationship with Netflix, as he’s also directing Dark Wire for the streaming service. The FBI surveillance thriller is based on actual events and chronicles how the FBI established a fake telecom company to pose as a phone service provider to listen in on one of the world’s most infamous gangs.

Batemen is also set to star in and direct Daddy Ball for Netflix, a series adaptation of David Gauvey Herbert’s Esquire magazine article which deals with dad-on-dad youth sports rivalries. On the Long Island Inferno, two fathers, both with complicated pasts, took it all too far. There were claims of stalking, corrupt cops, and mob connections. Neither man was ever the same.