Blade Runner 2099: Everything We Know About the Continuation of the Sci-Fi Franchise

What Do We Know About the upcoming limited series Blade Runner 2099? More than you may think. The Prime Video series continuing the story begun in Ridley Scott’s classic film Blade Runner has been on the top of the most anticipated list since it was announced in 2022. With production wrapped, we may see it in 2025. From plot details, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in Blade Runner 2099.

What is the plot?

An official synopsis for Blade Runner 2099 was revealed recently. The series picks up fifty years after Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. According to the synopsis, “In Los Angeles 2099, Cora lived her entire life on the run, a chameleon forced to adopt numerous identities. To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant confronting the end of her life.”

Who is Michelle Yeoh playing?

The Star Trek and Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner has been a hot commodity in the last several years, with her most recent turn in the box office hit Wicked putting her at the top of the zeitgeist. Yeoh will be portraying Olwen opposite Hunter Schafer as Cora. Furiosa’s Tom Burke and Ripley actor Maurizio Lombardi were also announced as recurring members of the series. The cast includes Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, and Matthew Needham. Still, none of their roles have yet been revealed.

Are Ridley Scott or Denis Villeneuve involved?

Blade Runner 2099 hails from executive producer Ridley Scott and his Scott Free banner via Sony. While Denis Villeneuve has been focused on setting up the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, Scott’s team enlisted Silka Luisa, the creator of Shining Girls, to create, write, and serve as showrunner on the series.

Who directed the series?

While Game of Thrones helmer Jeremy Podeswa was originally enlisted to direct Blade Runner 2099, he departed due to issues stemming from the WGA and SAG strikes. In his place, Jonathan Van Tulleken was brought on to direct the entire series. Van Tulleken is best known for his work on the critically acclaimed series Shogun.

Production has wrapped

As a massive production, Blade Runner 2099 would always take a long time to hit screens. After the strikes, production resumed on the series in May 2024, formally completing filming on December 30, 2024. Details remain vague about what remains to be shot for the film or if it will enter post-production. The series consists of ten hour-long episodes deemed a limited series but could expand based on fan response.

How does 2099 fit into the franchise?

The original Ridley Scott classic is based on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick, was set in 2019 and followed Rick Deckard as he was tasked with taking out Replicants, androids who look like humans. The noir mystery became a cult classic and spawned a big-screen sequel released in 2017. Blade Runner 2049 is set thirty years later, following K (Ryan Gosling) investigating a story connected to the original. Villeneuve enlisted two directors to helm shorts that bridged the two features. Shinichiro Watanabe directed Black Out 2022, while 2036 Nexus Dawn and 2048 Nowhere to Run were helmed by Luke Scott, son of Ridley Scott, and both directly tied into Villeneuve’s film. The animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus was a prequel set in 2032. As it stands, Blade Runner 2099 has no direct connections to previous franchise entries.

When will we see it?

With production wrapped officially in January 2025, there is a long road of post-production ahead. It was previously teased that we could see the series debut by the end of 2025, but that remains in the air until we hear anything official from Amazon. I would expect that there is a distinct chance the series hits in time for Christmas, but it could push into 2026 if the visual effects are anywhere close to what we saw in Blade Runner 2049.

