Bone Lake: this Maddie Hasson-led erotic horror thriller gets a pre-Halloween theatrical release

Airbnb seems to be the new go-to scary location for Gen Z horror films. After all, a double-booked Airbnb was used to great effect in Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, and now it’s the setting of what’s being called an “erotic horror thriller” called Bone Lake, which is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Shudder’s Spoonful of Sugar). Bleeker Street, which is putting the movie out theatrically, just debuted a red-band teaser trailer that sets the stage nicely for what should be a fun horror flick with loads of skin once it hits theatres on October 24th.

Bone Lake made its debut at Fantastic Fest last fall and was extremely well-reviewed. It currently sports a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s the synopsis:

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

The film stars Maddie Hasson, who was great in James Wan’s Malignant and on the too-short-lived YouTube Red series Impulse, alongside Marco Pigossi, Alex Roe, Andra Nechita, Eliane Reis and Clayton Spencer.

Bleeker Street has Bone Lake set for an October 24th release, which puts it a week after the much-anticipated The Black Phone 2. That same weekend, we also see the release of Mortal Kombat 2, while Yorgos Lanthimos’s remake of Save the Green Planet, Bugonia, also goes into limited release. Bleeker also has one of the more anticipated films of the year coming, with them releasing Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues on September 12th.

Will you be checking out Bone Lake? Let us know in the comments!