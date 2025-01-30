Box Office Predictions: Dog Man to take a bite out of Companion’s box office?

Despite excellent reviews, Companion won’t likely be much of a match for Universal’s Dog Man this weekend.

By

So what exactly is Dog Man anyway? That’s the question I asked myself when I first saw the trailer for Dreamworks/Universal’s latest animated flick, which should post the highest opening weekend since the holidays. A spin-off of the Captain Underpants books by Dav Pilkey, this sports an all-star cast that includes Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Rickey Gervais and more. The Captain Underpants movie was a solid hit, making over $70 million domestically, and with little in the way of competition for family audiences this weekend, it will easily top the box office with about $25 million. 

It should be followed by New Line Cinema’s Companion, which is posting incredible reviews (our own Tyler Nichols loved it) but might have its opening muted by the fact that the trailers and reviews are purposefully vague in an effort to prevent spoiling the big twist the movie is supposed to have. Despite a solid young cast, which includes scream queen Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, it likely won’t open about $12 million, although if word of mouth is good, it might turn into a sleeper hit.

Mufasa: The Lion King should slip into third place with a $6 million weekend, while last week’s champ, Flight Risk, is all but certain to have a huge drop off given the toxic word of mouth, with even devoted fans of director Mel Gibson admitting that it’s a colossal dud. It will be lucky to make $5 million. One of Them Days should be in fifth place with $4 million.

Here are our predictions:

  1. Dog Man: $25 million
  2. Companion: $12 million
  3. Mufasa: The Lion King: $6 million
  4. Flight Risk: $5 million
  5. One of Them Days: $4 million


Things should liven up a bit next weekend, with Heart Eyes poised to be a sleeper hit while Ke Huy Quan gets launched as an action star with Love Hurts.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

