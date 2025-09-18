JoBlo Originals

Box Office Predictions: Him will be no match for Demon Slayer’s 2nd weekend

By
Posted 44 minutes ago

Expect the unexpected. That seems to be the definitive description of the box office this fall, with a few huge surprises already shaking up the industry. The biggest shocker so far was The Conjuring: Last Rites opening with nearly double what anyone had predicted. But last weekend’s real twist was Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which stormed theaters with a jaw-dropping $70 million debut — the biggest anime opening of all time in North America.

This weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is headed for the typical steep anime drop-off, but it should still dominate the top spot with around $25 million.

Second place will likely go to Him. Once considered a breakout contender thanks to its creepy trailers and Jordan Peele’s producing credit, early reviews have been poor (ours is coming later today). As a result, it looks set to debut in the $18 million range — solid, but not the breakout Universal hoped for.

Third place is locked for The Conjuring: Last Rites, which should scare up another $12 million as it cements its status as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise by a wide margin.

Fourth place looks shakier. Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, was once considered an awards hopeful but skipped the fall festival circuit and now sits at just 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the star power — and Robbie’s first film since Barbie — the film is tracking for a muted $9 million. That would make it yet another box office stumble for Sony (though at least they can claim Demon Slayer as a win).

As for fifth place, it’s a toss-up. Angel Studios is rolling out The Senior, starring Michael Chiklis, but their non-religious pickups (it was produced independently) rarely connect with their base. The safer bet is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, which should take around $8 million and may even outgross Journey if word-of-mouth is strong.

Here are our predictions:

  1. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $25 million
  2. Him: $18 million
  3. The Conjuring: Last Rites: $12 million
  4. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: $9 million
  5. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: $8 million 

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments.

Chris Bumbray
