Box Office Predictions: Will A Quiet Place top Inside Out 2?

A Quiet Place Day One should post a strong opening at the box office, but will it be enough to beat Inside Out 2 in its third weekend?

Inside Out 2 has continued to break records at the box office, with it boasting an incredible $100 million second weekend. Last week, it didn’t have too much in the way of competition, but this weekend, it’s being pitted against two big-budget new releases, A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon. However, only one of these movies is bound to post any real competition to Pixar’s animated hit.

A Quiet Place: Day One could take the top spot from Inside Out 2 this weekend. The first movie opened with $50 million, while the sequel (despite opening during the pandemic) posted a $47 million opening. The prequel, which lacks the star power of the first two movies (no Emily Blunt or John Krasinski this time), seems likely to open in that range, with it aiming for about $45 million. Will that be good enough to top Inside Out 2?

Here’s the thing – this animated sequel has been a giant hit. Not only are audiences flocking to see it, but they’re going in for repeat viewings. I think it’s likely to have a $55 million weekend, which means it will top A Quiet Place Day One.

But how about Kevin Costner’s Horizon: Part One? Now, this is the big question mark of the summer. Kevin Costner’s already wrapped a second film, which comes out in August, and to many this has been a nearly impossible one to forecast. It could be a hit, or it could be a dud. Given the three-hour running time and the fact that it’s targeting an older audience, which typically doesn’t flock to see a movie its first weekend, I think it has a shot at making about $12 million this weekend. But I also think it could have great legs, so even if people call it a flop after week one, it should be, as one might say, “a grower and not a shower”

Here are my predictions:

Inside Out 2: $55 million A Quiet Place Day One: $45 million Horizon: Part One: $12 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die: $8 million The Bikeriders: $5 million

