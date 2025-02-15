Box Office Update: Captain America and Paddington show some muscle on Valentine’s Day

It looks like our box office predictions for Captain America: Brave New World, were on point this week. Deadline is reporting that the Marvel movie, which represents Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as Cap, is on track to pull in $82-84 million over the weekend, with it possible the film will crack the century mark over the four day holiday weekend. That opening will put it in line with other MCU openers like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. While a far cry from the bigger numbers the MCU used to post, given the poor reviews, a $100 million four-day opening would be quite solid, with it far outperforming disappointments like Eternals and The Marvels.

However, one thing that’s no doubt sending a chill up the spines of Marvel execs this weekend is the fact that the film earned a poor B-minus CinemaScore rating, which would be the worst-ever for a legit MCU movie, with even Eternals and Quantumania scoring B grades. With word-of-mouth like that (our own readers are also mixed), there’s a very real possibility that Brave New World could either lose business over the four-day weekend (unlikely) or take a major plunge in revenue during its second weekend (likely).

Even still, the solid opening proves there’s still a desire for Marvel movies, although the studio may not be able to count on the massive grosses they once took for granted if they want to keep their films profitable. At a rumoured $300 million budget, the movie likely needs to make in the neighbourhood of $800 million worldwide to turn a profit, which seems like an unlikely scenario at the moment.

Meanwhile, Paddington in Peru is having a solid weekend. The beloved bear’s third film is on track for a $13 million weekend, which is a bit better than the well-reviewed second film in the franchise earned back in 2018. The movie has already made over $100 million worldwide.

We’ll be back with a full box office report tomorrow!