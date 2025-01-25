Box Office Update: Flight Risk (slightly) exceeds expectations to land at number 1

Flight Risk is going to top the box office on one of the slowest weekends in recent memory.

Despite poor reviews (including from our own Tyler Nichols), Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk, starring an atypically evil Mark Wahlberg, is set to top the box office this weekend. It earned $4.4 million on Friday, with Variety estimating that it’s on track for an $11 million weekend. That’s actually significantly less than the $14 million we predicted. Still, according to a press release from Lionsgate, “this is a strong result for the modestly budgeted film which is on its way to becoming a significant money maker for the studio.” 

However, the movie’s box office momentum could decline precipitously today, given that it’s been slammed with an atrocious C CinemaScore grade. This is unusual for Gibson, whose films as a director have been crowdpleasers. Perhaps the thriller genre is an odd fit for a director who seems much more comfortable directing epics like Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge, Apocalypto, and The Passion of the Christ.

Otherwise, Mufasa: The Lion King and the Keke Palmer/SZA word-of-mouth hit One of Them Days seem to be on track for solid second weekends, with both likely to gross around $7-8 million a piece. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shouldn’t be far behind, with $5 million. Neon’s Steven Soderbergh movie, Presence is bombing with a fifth-place finish. It will be lucky to hit $3 million this weekend, with it also receiving a poor C+ grade from CinemaScore. Likely, horror fans were disappointed when they realized it’s essentially a family drama with a supernatural twist. There is no word yet on how Wolf Man is performing in its second weekend after an abysmal start. We’ll be back tomorrow with a full wrap-up of the weekend box office. 

