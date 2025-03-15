Box Office Update: Novocaine & Mickey 17 too close to call for number 1

Mickey 17 and Novocaine are too close to call for the top spot this weekend, but both films are performing poorly.

By

2025’s box office woes just seem to be getting worse and worse. According to Deadline, as it stands now, the week’s number one movie – which is still a toss-up between Novocaine and Mickey 17 – isn’t likely to cross the double-digit mark. So far, Novocaine seems to have the edge, but it’s too close to call, with both movies looking on track to gross $8 million. While that’s an underwhelming number for Novocaine (a notch less than we predicted earlier this week), considering the low budget, it’s not a terrible result. However, the B CinemaScore is middling. 

However, even if the week-to-week fall for Mickey 17 is less than 60%, the movie is shaping up to be a major bomb for Warner Bros. The movie is unlikely to cross the $40 million mark domestically, which is a horrible result for a film that cost north of $118 million. Focus Features’s Black Bag isn’t performing well either, with the star-studded spy-flick only on track for a $6 million opening. That’s not too far off from what Conclave made in its first weekend, but it was playing on 1000 fewer screens and had a lot of Oscar buzz propelling it throughout the fall movie season.

Other new releases, like Ketchup’s The Day the Earth Blew Up or A24’s Opus, aren’t making much of a dent. The Looney Tunes movie (which was bought from WB) is on track for a $2.15 million opening (on over 2000 screens) while Opus, following its middling reception at Sundance, is only on track for a $1.5 million opening, despite the presence of The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri in the lead role. A24’s cult of fans seems to be giving this one a pass so far. The CinemaScore is a pretty bad C+.


We’ll be back tomorrow with a full round-up!

Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
scorsese new york
Martin Scorsese names the 30 best New York movies ever
Over 600 Blu-ray Titles No Longer Work?!
Box Office Update: Novocaine & Mickey 17 too close to call for number 1
Eli Roth, The Horror Section
Eli Roth launches The Horror Section and wants to give fans the chance to become investors in the next big horror franchise
View All

About the Author

5149 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Novocaine (2025) News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles