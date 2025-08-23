Box Office Update: Weapons in the lead, but Kpop Demon Hunters are banging at the door

On any other weekend, Weapons would be all but guaranteed a first-place finish at the box office. The Zach Cregger-directed horror hit easily topped Friday’s charts, and Deadline is now predicting a $15 million weekend. Having crossed $100 million domestically, it’s shaping up as one of the biggest sleeper hits of the year, dominating cultural conversation in ways most studios can only dream of. Notably, it’s the second Warner Bros release this year to achieve that distinction, following Ryan Coogler’s Sinners.

But this weekend, Netflix’s animated powerhouse Kpop Demon Hunters could throw a wrench in Weapons’ plans. The film is hosting limited-run sing-along shows starting tonight in over 1,000 theaters. While my initial predictions had the movie aiming for second or third place, almost all screenings have already sold out, signaling blockbuster-level demand. Industry estimates now suggest a $15 million-plus weekend, making it possible that Weapons could only tie for number one, with many expecting Kpop Demon Hunters to claim the top spot when final box office numbers are released tomorrow.

Specialty releases are also making their mark. Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t is opening to an estimated $3.2 million—better than his last outing, the lesbian-themed romp Drive Away Dolls, which debuted to $2.4 million. A24’s Ne Zha II, already the highest-grossing animated film of all time internationally with over $2 billion, is struggling in North America with just $1.4 million. Meanwhile, Ron Howard’s Eden, featuring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, and Sydney Sweeney, is expected to earn only $1.36 million.

In slightly disappointing news for action fans, Nobody 2 is not holding up as well as hoped, projected to earn $3.5 million and likely land in fifth place. That puts it well behind the first film’s $27 million opening and suggests a quick VOD debut is on the horizon.

We’ll return tomorrow with a full box office roundup and final numbers.