Box Office Update: Weapons packing heat in second weekend, Nobody 2 does so-so

Remember a few months ago, when Joker: Folie à Deux and Mickey 17 bombed, and everyone thought Warner Bros. heads Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca were on the verge of being fired? Funny how a run of hit movies can change things. In recent weeks, risky bets like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and Final Destination: Bloodlines have all cleaned up at the box office, while Superman soared—at least relatively speaking. Now, Abdy and De Luca are looking more like geniuses than executives on the chopping block, with their latest gamble, Weapons, proving to be another smash. After a strong opening weekend, the film is now tracking for only about a 43% drop in its second frame, which would give it a $25 million weekend—exactly what we predicted earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Deadline reveals Freakier Friday is also holding on better than expected, likely benefiting from decent word-of-mouth. It’s looking at just a 49% drop for a $14 million weekend, which is solid for a movie that opened below expectations. The one piece of disappointing news is Nobody 2, which is opening slightly below projections with $9 million. While that’s a clear improvement over the $6.8 million debut of the first Nobody, that film launched during the pandemic, and hopes were high that the sequel would capitalize on its streaming success to post bigger numbers. Even so, with a modest $25 million budget, Nobody 2 should still be a profitable venture and could match the first film’s success once it hits streaming. Whether it will be enough to justify a third entry is unclear—it’s possible a potential Nobody 3 could debut directly on streaming rather than in theaters.

It’s a shame, because old-school action and comedy titles like Nobody 2 (read our review) and The Naked Gun deserve big-screen support. If audiences don’t turn out for them, these genres could disappear from theaters altogether.

We’ll be back tomorrow with our full box office round-up.