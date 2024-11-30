Bruce Willis’ daughters pay Thanksgiving tribute to “best dad ever” with rare photo

We’ve heard a lot of positive news around this holiday season so far. Just recently we learned about the encouraging lessons that Jeff Bridges learned during his cancer battle and that Dolph Lundgren was officially cancer-free. Now, we have a pretty incredible picture of one of JoBlo.com’s favorite stars, Bruce Willis, that was shared by one of his daughters on Thanksgiving.

In an Instagram post, Talluah Willis – the youngest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters – posted a photo of herself with both Bruce and middle sister Scout along with the caption, “Grateful.” In one of the pics, Bruce is holding a placard that reads “BEST DAD EVER.”

The Willis daughters are all part of the continued family support being given to Bruce. Fortunately, the family has been keeping fans updated as to his condition and sharing photos of special occasions – which, at this point, aren’t they all special? Just a couple of months ago, Tallulah spoke about how the family remains close, with Bruce being a key part of that bond. “Our visits have so much love and I feel that…and that overarches anything for me—being able to have that connection. I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me. I know how much he loves all of us. There’s so much love in our family. There’s not a fragility to the support, or a conditionality to how we support each other.”

With Christmas approaching, we’ll all be getting our Bruce Willis fix with Die Hard. Look, we can debate all season long whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not, but you know darn well you’re still watching it even if you don’t think it is. Willis may be retired, but the man left behind one heck of a filmography that we can enjoy all year long. For me, I always go back to films like Pulp Fiction, Twelve Monkeys and Nobody’s Fool for my Bruce Willis fix – whether the role is big or small, the guy was an absolute presence on the big screen.

Send your positive thoughts to the great Bruce Willis in the comments below.