Caught Stealing: We chat with Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King and Darren Aronofsky

One of the coolest movies of the summer has to be Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing. Set in 1998, this high-stakes thriller stars Austin Butler as Hank, a former ballplayer turned New York bartender, who is left a cat by his punk rocker neighbor for the weekend—only to discover the adorable feline’s litter contains something many are willing to kill for. Proudly R-rated and full of brutal twists you won’t see coming, we had a total blast with this flick, which might be Aronofsky’s most purely entertaining movie in years.

Recently, we got the chance to sit down with the all-star cast, as well as Aronofsky himself, to chat about their movie. Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, who plays Hank’s dream-girl love interest, discussed what it was like playing grounded characters after their more recent larger-than-life turns (as Elvis and Catwoman), as well as being part of the last generation to remember the nineties. That topic carried over to co-stars Matt Smith and Regina King, who both talked about how much they missed that era—and how people today might be missing out with the constant barrage of content and information they face.

Finally, we spoke to Darren Aronofsky about how he was able to inject a studio thriller with some hard-hitting moments of pulse-pounding violence, including an early beating that leaves our hero with permanent physical and emotional consequences. Plus, Aronofsky gives JoBlo.com a touching shout-out!

If you haven’t seen a good movie in a while and miss the vibe of nineties indie flicks, you definitely should check out Caught Stealing this weekend. It’s way too good to just wait for the digital release. This is a movie-theater movie all the way.