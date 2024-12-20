Charlie Sheen aims for TV return with Ramble On from Entourage team…Is he “winning” once again?

Charlie Sheen plays himself in the Hollywood-centric Ramble On, although it has yet to be picked up by a network.

You can’t have victory with a little tiger’s blood. Charlie Sheen is going all in with his next project, a comeback endeavor titled Ramble On – and it’s tied to some key players from HBO’s bro comedy Entourage.

Remember, Charlie Sheen was once the highest-paid male TV actor ever, something the trailer for Ramble On is keen to mention. Once he is introduced (in a way that sounds like an episode of Entourage, no less), we see the man himself guiding Kevin Connelly and Kevin Dillon – who also play themselves – through his abode, pointing out his 22’-deep pool. From there, he lays it out for the boys: “Here’s the deal. I got no money. I got no offers. No love. Nada…What are you paying?”

As per the press release, Ramble On has the following plot: “Immersed in real life, Ramble On is about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices, alongside up and comers looking to establish their own.” As revealed in the trailer, Charlie Sheen will be jumping into the cluttered circle of celebrity podcasters, which, honestly, I’m surprised he hasn’t already. You can check out more on the movie’s official website.

With Doug Ellin serving as producer, a Hollywood-centric plot and what looks like quite a few cameos throughout (one notable is Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also played herself for a few episodes of Entourage), Ramble On does seem just like a twist on that show. But that might be just enough for some people; that Sheen can bring a little edge to the movie and will likely be commenting on his decades-spanning career and controversy. Of note, however, Ramble On has yet to be picked up. Sheen most recently played himself on Bookie, which reunited him with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre.

Victory the Podcast is co-hosted by Ellin and Dillon, who get together to chat with others linked to Entourage, offering behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the show’s history and episodes.

What do you make of this project from Charlie Sheen? Is he “winning” or is this a weird misstep in his path to a return? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.