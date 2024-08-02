Chris Pratt celebrates 10th anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy

Just as Peter Quill pressed play and danced to “Come and Get Your Love”, Chris Pratt is spreading some love of his own. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Pratt – who went on to play Quill throughout the trilogy, as well as the Holiday Special, two Avengers movies and Thor: Love and Thunder – showed his appreciation for his team, name dropping James Gunn in particular.

Taking to Instagram on August 1st, Chris Pratt wrote, “Today marks 10 YEARS since Guardians of the Galaxy hit the big screen. Can you believe it? What a journey it’s been. I love this cast, the crew and everyone involved. So grateful to the fans! You have changed my life. And to @jamesgunn who took a chance on the sweaty goofball from Parks and Rec, thanks dude.” The text accompanied several images and videos, including ones from the premiere and the movie itself.

Chris Pratt may not have seemed like an ideal choice for Guardians of the Galaxy, but then again, neither did Robert Downey, Jr. for Iron Man. But Pratt proved to be just about the best choice possible (certainly better than Joel Edgerton), leading the way to bring characters that were far from household names into an already well-established franchise and placing them near the top. Who knew a tiny tree would be such a pop culture phenomenon?

No doubt the Guardians trilogy stands as some of the highest-regarded movies in the entire MCU and certainly some of the funniest as well. And let’s not forget the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, which Chris Pratt highlighted in his tribute – and it couldn’t have been easy making “Hooked on a Feeling” enjoyable!

But will the Guardians continue? Even though Pratt’s Quill left the group at the end of Vol. 3, those of the Guardians remained were cuing up to see what the future would bring. As Zoe Saldaña – who played Gamora in the series – said, “It would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy.” While we may not get a Vol. 4, hopefully they are recruited for the upcoming Avengers movies, which will see them facing off against RDJ’s Doctor Doom.

What is your favorite part of Guardians of the Galaxy? How would you rank the trilogy?