Cobra Kai Interviews: The Cast and Creators reflect on the end of their beloved Karate Kid spin-off

The last batch of Cobra Kai episodes is on their way, with season six, part three, dropping at midnight! These last five episodes wrap up the series in a way that still leaves the door open for further adventures in the Miyagi-verse, with Karate Kid: Legends on the way to theaters this summer. Given how Ralph Macchio’s Daniel figures into the next installment of the saga, it would be reasonable to think that the final episodes turn their attention to William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence and the young cast – which is precisely what happens. We’ll be posting our full review in the morning, but in the lead-up to the finale, we were lucky enough to be able to chat with the young cast (we spoke to Macchio and Zabka a few months ago – which you can watch HERE) about the most memorable moments from their time on the show.

Indeed, the young cast, who are all now in their twenties, have come a long way in terms of fighting proficiency since Cobra Kai was a show on YouTube Red. The new episodes have some of the most intricate fight scenes to date, and the cast seemed rightly proud of how far their talents have come. Check out our chat with Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo about their favorite moments from the show and how it’s changed their lives. We also chat with showrunners Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz, who admit the show has grown beyond their wildest dreams and why they felt these last episodes had to slightly shift the focus to the kids and Johnny Lawrence.

Are you excited about the new Cobra Kai episodes? Check them out soon!