Cole Hauser wants a Rip and Beth spinoff of Yellowstone

On the brink of the return of Yellowstone and with so many unanswered questions with both the character and the cast (we’re looking at you, Costner!), we can’t help but wonder: What’s next? Considering the series has become a full-fledged franchise with numerous spinoffs, no doubt we can expect even more from the ranch — especially if Rip gets his way.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, said he would like to see the story of Rip and Beth (Kelly Reilly) evolve into its own series. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, “You can go on forever about these two. There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. As long as Taylor wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”

But before that particular storyline goes any further, we have to get through the rest of the original show. Expectedly, Hauser was a bit coy when it came to what we can expect and what lies in the future of Yellowstone. “You never know whether it’s coming to an end or not, so we’ll see. But I think what [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] wrote and the way that he kind of suited it all up, it’s wonderful and if it ends, then it ends. It’s been one hell of a run, it’s been one of my favorite jobs.”

It’s been two years since we had a new episode of Yellowstone, with the first part of season five concluding back in November 2022. Since then, we’ve seen a lot of turmoil with Kevin Costner, who we know won’t be part of the rest of the season. And while he said he would consider returning “under the right circumstances” , I honestly don’t expect to ever seen him play John Dutton again.

With that and the continued expansion of the Yellowstone saga with shows like 1883, 1923 and the forthcoming The Madison, they may as well keep developing the world they’ve established so well. And if that involves Rip and Beth, no doubt it’ll be a huge draw for fans. While we consider that future, be sure to check out our interviews with Hauser, Reilly and Gil Birmingham.