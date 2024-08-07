Confess, Fletch director Greg Mottola says the series “curse” got him; no sequel currently planned

Confess, Fletch director Greg Mottola confirmed that a sequel is out of his hands, citing the “Fletch curse.”

By
Confess Fletch

Fletch may have once lived but he is indeed now dead — or, the future of his movies are, at least. Greg Mottola, who resurrected the snarky private investigator (and Los Angeles Lakers’ #99) in 2022, has confirmed that the future of the character is as dead as a doornail, with no sequel planned for Confess, Fletch.

Posting to social media this week, Greg Mottola confirmed that the Fletch series will once again lay dormant, with the director having brought back the character — via Jon Hamm — more than 30 years after Fletch Lives. “Alas, the new head of Miramax, who controls the rights to all the books, shot down my sequel project. The Fletch curse got me.” Mottola is here referring to the numerous attempts to get the character back on the big screen, with various iterations involving Kevin Smith (easily the most vocal supporters of another Fletch), Bill Lawrence and more seeing differing levels of hope.

As for why we won’t see another Fletch movie, Mottola also wrote, “I was told “the first one lost money” — as if there had been any attempt to make money. Jon [Hamm] was very into the new script. I’ve been rather depressed about it, but hard to expect a good break in the feature world these days.” With this, he noted, “Well, feature comedy is having a rough time. I was okay with the idea of it probably being a streaming movie, but I was only going to do it my way.”

No investigation is needed to know that Mottola’s Confess, Fletch — based on the 1978 book of the same name — had a lot working against it. For one, Irwin Maurice Fletcher is hardly a household name; and for another — one likely more important to the studio — the movie went over schedule to the point where Jon Hamm and Greg Mottola both forfeited part of their salary to ensure the movie got done. Reviews ended up being quite strong but Confess, Fletch didn’t get much of a theatrical release, with it going more or less straight to VOD during the pandemic.

Would you like to see a sequel to Confess, Fletch? Why do you think the movie and character didn’t resonate with audiences?

Source: X
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Netflix's Man on Fire TV series will see Bobby Cannavale and Billie Boullet sharing the screen with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Bobby Cannavale is a guest star on Netflix’s Man on Fire TV series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
National Treasure 3 screenwriter Ted Elliott has revealed that his first draft of the script is complete, and teased some more info
National Treasure 3 screenwriter on the project’s status, characters, and treasure hunt
saturday night, first look
Introducing the Not-Ready-For-Primetime-Players in the first look of Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night
Producer Denise Di Novi promises the Practical Magic sequel will honor the original and not try to reinvent the wheel
Practical Magic sequel will honor the original film
View All

About the Author

2066 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Confess, Fletch News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles