Control Freak: Hulu’s next horror flick gets a creepy poster and trailer

The latest Hulu Original horror flick, Control Freak, has gotten a poster or trailer, but be forewarned – if you suffer from arachnophobia you might not want to look at the poster I’ve included below. It’s a little gross! Control Freak, comes from director Shal Ngo, who expands his own horror short, Control, to feature length with this. The short was originally featured on Hulu’s Bite Sized Halloween. Ngo also recently directed The Park, which was like Lord of the Flies set in an amusement park, but this seems to be his biggest movie to date.

It stars Kelly Marie Tran (of Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as “a motivational speaker is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head.” The trailer actually reminds me a bit of a fun old schlocky horror movie from the seventies called The Manitou, where a woman was similarly infected by a parasite, although given that the movie ended with said woman shooting laserbolts out of her hands at the resulting creature in space, I don’t expect them to end quite the same way (it would be rad if they did though). The movie co-stars Miles Robbins, Toan Le, Kieu Chinh.

The trailer looks pretty effective, with it being a nice change of pace for Tran, who seems like she’s having a whale of a time. While it does look pretty small-scale, and definitely strikes me as a movie that was only ever met for streaming, it looks like it could be a good time, and the poster is great. Check it out:

Control Freak premieres on Hulu (and Disney Plus in Canada) on Thursday, March 13th, followed by a rollout internationally later this year. Do you think Control Freak looks fun? Let us know in the comments!