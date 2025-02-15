Could (and should) Scream 7 Go The Meta New Nightmare Route?

The past couple of weeks have seen many casting announcements for Scream 7. At first, they seemed fairly normal, with people like Isabel May and McKenna Grace fulfilling the teen roles. Makes sense, as they always need a new cast of young victims, as Neve Campbell’s Sydney Prescott can only do so much. Then part of the Core Four was announced, with Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy-Brown returning as the Meeks’. Very cool considering the Barrera/Ortega films appeared to be getting excised. But that’s when things started to get weird. Despite rumors of his involvement for months, Patrick Dempsey was not cast as Sydney’s husband, instead Joel McHale ended up taking the role. Unexpected but scheduling conflicts happen and they clearly have a movie to make. But that’s when we got some true head-scratchers. Scott Foley and Matthew Lillard were both announced as having roles in the film. Umm…aren’t they dead? But then it occurred to me: Are they going the Wes Craven’s New Nightmare route?

For the uninitiated, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare flipped the Nightmare on Elm Street series on its head by pulling the curtain back and took a film within a film approach. We’re not following Nancy Thompson, our heroine from the original Elm Street, we’re following Heather Langenkamp, the actress who played her. The film follows the effect that Elm Street has had on her life. Then a real-life Dream Demon takes after Krueger and terrorizes Langenkamp, just like she’s Nancy in the film. I’m sure you see where I’m going with this…

Neve Campbell could simply play Neve Campbell in Scream 7. The former Ghostface killer actors Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard could easily be playing themselves. It would continue the very meta legacy of Scream, while introducing something new to the series. It would allow for other returns (I know fans have been begging for Jamie Kennedy and Rose McGowan to get a spot) and Williamson certainly seems to be in a nostalgic mood. But honestly, that’s not even how I think they would do it if they went the New Nightmare route. Because Scream has the very fortunate advantage of having its own film within a film universe: The Stab Franchise.

Lillard and Foley could easily just be the actors who played those characters in Stab. If the rumors of Skeet Ulrich coming back are also true then we’d have to ignore the Luke Wilson bit from Scream 2 but hell, continuity has never stopped this franchise before so why not? All of the above ideas still work, only they can be applied to fictional people AKA allow a little more creative freedom since these people aren’t playing themselves. There are many possibilities and we haven’t even gotten into the Supernatural possibilities!

Because maybe this takes what was set up in 3 (with Sydney’s mother) and furthered in 5 and 6 (with Billy Loomis), and pairs it with Supernatural visions of someone long dead? The de-aging on Ulrich was always a bit suspect, so I’m sure it’d be similarly laughable with Foley and Lillard but hey, I’ll never turn down those two being psychos. At this point, we don’t know what the plan is which is why it’s fun to speculate. I’m sure there will be a simple News Headline in the coming weeks that proves this right or wrong in an instant but it’s always fun to sit and wade around in the unknown. Hell, as a massive Scream fan, I could not be more worried about Scream 7 and fully expect it to be the worst in the series (yes, even worse than 3).

What do you think? Will Scream 7 follow the New Nightmare route? Would you rather it go supernatural? Or (like me) do you wish we just got a trilogy closer with the Carpenter sisters instead? Let us know in the comments below!