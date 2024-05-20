Could the Fast & Furious franchise make the leap to TV?

We’ve seen other big-screen franchises make the leap to TV over the years, but could Fast & Furious be next?

While speaking with Variety, NBCUniversal Studio group chairman and chief content officer Donna Langley teased the future of the Fast & Furious franchise, saying there’s “ still gas in the tank ” even after the Fast X sequel hits theaters in 2026. Where the franchise goes from there is unclear, but Langley said, “ We may pivot another time and bring it back to the streets of L.A. and maybe make it a more intimate story. ” After mentioning previous NBCUniversal shows based on movies, such as Pitch Perfect and Ted, Langley said, “ Fast and Furious is a good one ” for a potential future TV series.

Despite the Fast X sequel being billed as the franchise’s grand finale, I think we all know it will continue. Fast X director Louis Leterrier will return to direct the 11th installment, and he recently teased that pre-production is expected to kick off once he finishes work on his sci-fi horror movie 11817. “ It’s happening. It’s happening very, very soon, ” Leterrier said. “ I’m able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I’m finishing my horror movie on September 15th, and I start Fast on September 16th. ” He clarified that Fast and Furious 11 will start shooting in early 2025, saying, “ It’s filming early next year, and it’s coming out in 2026, which will be, exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out. “

We have seen the Fast & Furious franchise on the small screen before, as the animated Fast & Furious Spy Racers series lasted for six seasons on Netflix. There are certainly plenty of characters who could make appearances in a live-action Fast & Furious series, or it could focus on entirely new characters. The crazy races and high-octane action wouldn’t necessarily be diminished by a move to the small screen, as we’re certainly a long way from the era when television meant a far cheaper production. Some TV shows boast budgets to rival big screen productions these days, with hundreds of millions spent on a single season.

Would you like to see a live-action Fast & Furious TV series?