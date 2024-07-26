Check out the first Creature Commandos teaser trailer, plus James Gunn unveils new DC Studios logo at Comic-Con

The first teaser trailer for Creature Commandos has been released as James Gunn unveils the new DC Studios logo at San Diego Comic-Con.

The first teaser trailer for Creature Commandos was released at Comic-Con today. It features Rick Flag Sr. meeting with Amanda Waller at Belle Revue prison and introduces the other members of the monster-centric team. You can check out the teaser below.

DC Studios’ #CreatureCommandos, the new Max Original Series, premieres this December exclusively on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/byFbxVEFpP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 26, 2024

James Gunn also appeared via video to introduce the new DC Studios logo, and fans should be very familiar with it.

As you can see, the new DC Studios logo is based on the classic logo designed by Milton Glaser, which served as the main logo for nearly three decades, from 1977 to 2005. “ Definity for the me, and many generations of fans, that particular logo defined DC in its heyday, ” said DC president and publisher Jim Lee. “ I remember during the renaissance of DC in the 1980s, with Watchmen, Dark Knight Returns, The Shadow coming out, that was the DC logo. In the minds of many fans, that is the mark that defined the DC brand. It’s exciting to bring it back. “

The new logo will start appearing on all DC comics, toys, and merchandising beginning this October, as well as all movie and TV projects. A motion graphic will feature Superman, as drawn by co-creator Joe Shuster, bursting out of chains before the new logo appears. “ We love the simplicity of the MGM lion, ” said DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. “ It’s timeless, classic. And we thought, ‘What are the elements that we have for something like that?’ And Superman felt like that for DC. “

The cast of Creatures Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

One of the big goals of the new DC Universe is continuity between all aspects of the franchise, be it live-action movies, television, animation, or video games. Once cast, the same actor is expected to play their role in every medium, and the biggest example of that (so far) is Frank Grillo. In addition to Creature Commandos, the actor will reprise his role in the second season of Peacemaker and will also make an appearance in the upcoming Superman movie.

What did you think of the first teaser trailer for Creature Commandos and the new DC Studios logo?